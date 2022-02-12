Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Shares Down 0.2%

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 406 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 409 ($5.53). Approximately 144,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 475,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.54).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45.

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.