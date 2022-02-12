SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.54) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.89) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.71) to GBX 1,450 ($19.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.73) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.50).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,246.50 ($16.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,345.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.39).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

