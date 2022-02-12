Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 1st

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 39.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

SIGI opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selective Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

