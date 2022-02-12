Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

SRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 883,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,978. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $107,498.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.