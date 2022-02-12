Sentinel Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $47.89 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,596,033,663 coins and its circulating supply is 6,714,393,551 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

