Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Cap of $55.19 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $55.19 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00015421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004214 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

