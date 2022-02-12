Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $55.19 million and $3.54 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00015421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004214 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

