Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $399.95

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$399.95 and traded as low as C$375.01. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$375.01, with a volume of 100 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$943.15 million and a PE ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$399.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$392.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01.
Senvest Capital Company Profile (TSE:SEC)
