Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE SQNS opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

