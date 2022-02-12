Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) were up 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

About Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

