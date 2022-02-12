SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGSOY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 25,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,089. SGS has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,591.50.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

