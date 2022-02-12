SHAKE 1-Day Volume Tops $43,296.00 (SHAKE)

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, SHAKE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SHAKE has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.95 or 0.06813218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,280.27 or 0.99643776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00047691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006368 BTC.

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling SHAKE

