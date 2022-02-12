Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, boosted their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

SHCR opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Sharecare has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 2,485,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,053,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.