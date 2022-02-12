Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 113.1% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 863,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 65,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 27,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

