Shelton Capital Management Invests $201,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

