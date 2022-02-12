Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $170.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

