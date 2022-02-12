Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

NYSE:HUM opened at $423.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.99. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

