Shelton Capital Management Sells 152 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $227.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.