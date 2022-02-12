Sherman Tuan Sells 9,604 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SMCI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 184,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

