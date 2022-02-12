Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.
Several research firms have commented on SHBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,993. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $386.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.
