Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Several research firms have commented on SHBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,993. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $386.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

