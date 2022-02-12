Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:PREM opened at GBX 0.41 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £79.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20.
About Premier African Minerals
