Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:PREM opened at GBX 0.41 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £79.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.