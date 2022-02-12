Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rises By 1,272.2%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 1,272.2% from the January 15th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 27.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

