Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Grows By 575.8%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 575.8% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

