Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Declines By 77.4%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the January 15th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.91 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

In other Benitec Biopharma news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $32,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

