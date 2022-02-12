Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Declines By 77.4%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the January 15th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.91 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
