Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Decreases By 83.2%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the January 15th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 562,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,469. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.