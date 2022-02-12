Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Declines By 90.1%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the January 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF opened at $45.38 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
