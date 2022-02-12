Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Grows By 380.6%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a growth of 380.6% from the January 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.24.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.
