Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Drops By 76.7%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the January 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.95. 147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $139.75 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.38.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

