Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Increases By 452.5%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 452.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DNZ opened at $9.74 on Friday. D and Z Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,532,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.