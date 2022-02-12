Short Interest in EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Declines By 65.5%

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EHVVF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,287. EHAVE has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Get EHAVE alerts:

EHAVE Company Profile

ehave, Inc engages in the research and commercialization of behavioral neurological applications and solutions. It focuses on the following activities: MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling; and Ehave Connect, advanced mental health informatics and digital application delivery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.