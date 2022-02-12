Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Decreases By 99.4%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,635,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXXA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 5,816,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,270,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

