Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Declines By 73.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

