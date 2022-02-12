Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Rises By 1,008.4%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, an increase of 1,008.4% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FEP stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 116,454 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 905,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 142,676 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 650,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 110,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 97,102 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.