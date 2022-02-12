Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Rises By 1,008.4%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, an increase of 1,008.4% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
FEP stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
