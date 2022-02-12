Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 272.5%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 272.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 21,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,660. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

