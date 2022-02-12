Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Grows By 1,731.0%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 1,731.0% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 774,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,208,000 after buying an additional 114,041 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 71,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.