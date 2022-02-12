Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Decreases By 77.7%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 13,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,713. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000.

