Short Interest in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Expands By 526.4%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a growth of 526.4% from the January 15th total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAQ opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 4th quarter worth $1,478,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 600,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

