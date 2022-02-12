Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Rises By 420.0%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HBBHF opened at $123.14 on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $123.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

