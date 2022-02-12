Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Rises By 178,700.0%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 178,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IDXAF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.82.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
