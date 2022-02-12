Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rises By 327.9%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 327.9% from the January 15th total of 867,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,482,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,889. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.