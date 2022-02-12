Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Drops By 91.7%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

KMF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,339. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

