Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Drops By 72.9%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the January 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KGFHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,235. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

