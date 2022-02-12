Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Rises By 538.4%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a growth of 538.4% from the January 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 981.0 days.

LEGIF stock remained flat at $$133.45 during midday trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $130.45 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

