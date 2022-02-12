Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Rises By 500.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities lowered Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LNNGY stock opened at $263.12 on Friday. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $133.00 and a twelve month high of $348.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.42 and a 200 day moving average of $283.42.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

