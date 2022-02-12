Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Decreases By 94.0%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LUVU remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.10.
About Luvu Brands
