Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Decreases By 94.0%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUVU remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,609. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.10.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

