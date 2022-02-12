Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Decreases By 66.7%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MCHVY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.46. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116. MGM China has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.
MGM China Company Profile
