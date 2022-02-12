Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Decreases By 66.7%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MCHVY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.46. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116. MGM China has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

