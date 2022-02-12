Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Decreases By 78.9%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 160,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,173,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 68,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 75,411 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 384,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 76,028 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 62.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 122,834 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.