Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Drops By 85.4%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PVCT traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 85,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.44.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
