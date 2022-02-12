Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Drops By 85.4%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PVCT traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 85,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

