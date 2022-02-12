Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Drops By 99.7%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSHN opened at 0.00 on Friday. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.02.

Get RushNet alerts:

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.