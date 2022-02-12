Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Drops By 99.7%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RSHN opened at 0.00 on Friday. RushNet has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.02.
About RushNet
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RushNet (RSHN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.