Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Grows By 1,400.0%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($33.10) to €29.60 ($34.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.49.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

